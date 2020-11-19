Lockett (knee) is listed as active Thursday against the Cardinals.
Lockett managed just one limited practice during a short week of prep, but there wasn't any doubt about his ability to suit up. As a result, he'll look to repeat his performance from Week 7, when he skewered Arizona's defense for 15 catches, 200 yards and three touchdowns on 20 targets.
