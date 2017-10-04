Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Tallies 91 offensive yards

Lockett caught four of five targets for 67 yards and added 24 yards on two carries in Sunday's 46-18 win over the Colts.

Lockett did much of his damage late with a 22-yard run in the third quarter and a 41-yard bomb early in the fourth. The diminutive dynamo has run hot and cold thus far this season as the Seahawks' receiving corps shakes out after the late-preseason trade of Jermaine Kearse. Lockett has topped 60 yards receiving twice thus far this season but has 38 combined yards in other two outings. The emergence of Paul Richardson has complicated some things in the Emerald City, and it's hard to hang your hat on Lockett week-to-week.