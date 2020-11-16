Lockett caught five of nine targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Rams.

The Rams' secondary locked down the middle of the field, taking away the real estate where Lockett does his best work. Still, the sixth-year wideout was the only pass catcher to be targeted more than four times by Russell Wilson on Sunday, and he ended up with a modest output as a result. Lockett's touchdowns continue to come in bunches, as he has gone scoreless in five of the last six games, squeezing a three-touchdown performance in Week 7 against the Cardinals into that stretch. A rematch against the Cardinals is up next Thursday night, and he'll look to recreate the magic in a critical NFC West showdown.