Lockett had four receptions on six targets for 54 yards in Monday's 24-3 win over the Giants.

Lockett's four receptions wound up leading the Seahawks on a night where the team needed just 173 passing yards to secure a three-score victory. Fellow starter DK Metcalf hauled in Seattle's only passing touchdown Monday, resulting in another pedestrian fantasy performance for his veteran running mate. Lockett will carry a 17-167-2 receiving line into the upcoming bye week, but expect him to get more involved when the Seahawks face tougher opponents. That next opportunity will come against the Bengals on Oct. 15.