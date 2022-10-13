Lockett was limited at practice Thursday due to a hamstring issue, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
While the bottom of Seattle's wide receiver depth chart includes a number of injuries, the top avoided any mention of a health concern until the team added Lockett to its second Week 6 practice report. Fortunately, he managed to log some reps Thursday, with Friday's report potentially clearing up his status ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
