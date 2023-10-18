Lockett was limited at Wednesday's practice by a hamstring injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Aside from getting a concussion check Week 1, Lockett has avoided health concerns this season. As the Seahawks begin Week 7 prep, he joined DK Metcalf on the team's injury report, though the latter was a non-participant due to rib and hip issues. Considering they represent Seattle's top pass-catching options, the status of the duo will need to be watched closely as Sunday's game versus the Cardinals draws closer.
