Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Termed 'OK' by Carroll
Coach Pete Carroll said Lockett is expected to be "OK" after he went to the hospital following Monday's 27-24 overtime win at San Francisco to have his left shin treated, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Lockett missed the extra period due to severe swelling in the shin, which resulted in him making a visit to Stanford Hospital. The Seahawks have a bye week on tap, so he'll have plenty of time to rest and recover before their next game Nov. 24 at Philadelphia.
