Lockett considered opting out of the 2020 season but decided to play, Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Lockett was diagnosed with a heart abnormality in 2015 while he was going through the draft process, and his cousin reportedly had a serious case of coronavirus. Those two aspects factored into his decision-making process, but ultimately, Lockett relayed that he believes the team has a good safety plan under head coach Pete Carroll's leadership. The 27-year-old Lockett is coming off his best season yet, as he hauled in 82 of 110 targets for 1,057 yards and eight touchdowns, and his targets should be relatively safe despite DK Metcalf's possible progression.