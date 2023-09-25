Lockett caught three of seven passes for 34 yards in Sunday's 37-27 win over the Panthers. He also caught a two-point conversion.

The 30-year-old wideout took a back seat to DK Metcalf in this one and couldn't repeat last week's two-TD performance, but Lockett was who Geno Smith looked for as he scrambled around on a two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter. Lockett hasn't produced much yardage yet in 2023, but that could change in Week 4 against a Giants secondary that just got torched for a 6-129-1 line by the 49ers' Deebo Samuel.