Lockett (knee) secured all nine of his targets for 67 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks' 28-21 win over the Cardinals on Thursday night.

Lockett toughed out a knee sprain that had reportedly cause him some early-week swelling to pace all pass catchers on either squad in receptions and receiving yardage on the night. The 28-year-old was also the Seahawks' leader in targets and recorded his eighth touchdown reception of the season on a nifty second-quarter grab in the right corner of the end zone . Lockett's trip to the end zone was his first since Week 7, when he's crossed the goal line on three occasions against this same Cardinals squad. He'll now have extra time off his feet before a Week 12 Monday night matchup versus the Eagles on Nov. 30.