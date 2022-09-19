Lockett caught nine of 11 targets for 107 yards in Sunday's 27-7 loss to the 49ers.

It was a surprisingly productive performance for the veteran wideout considering the Seattle offense failed to produce any points at all on the day, as the Seahawks' only score came on a blocked field goal that got returned to the end zone by Mike Jackson. Lockett showed flashes of chemistry with new starting QB Geno Smith last season as well, and this is the second time in Smith's five starts for Seattle he's topped 100 receiving yards. He'll look to keep rolling in Week 3 against a Falcons defense that has already given up huge games to Cooper Kupp (11-108-2), Jarvis Landry (7-114-0) and Michael Thomas (5-57-2) this season.