Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Totals 50 yards
Lockett hauled in two of three targets for 50 yards in Saturday's preseason matchup versus the Chargers. He also rushed once for six yards.
Lockett is projected to play more of a slot role in 2019 with the addition of D.K. Metcalf (knee), but David Moore recently suffered a major shoulder injury so Lockett may find time outside as well. Lockett can stretch the field well in that role, as he showed with a 30-yard and 20-yard catch Saturday. He's clearly the most-experienced wideout in Seattle's offense, but he was last year as well and still garnered just 70 targets. While he projects to be Russell Wilson's top target again this season, fantasy owners should remember this is a run-first offense and Lockett's 965-yard, 10-touchdown performance is likely his ceiling.
More News
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Leads starters in receiving•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Working from slot•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Generates 120 receiving yards•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Ends regular season on high note•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Falls behind Baldwin•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Disappointing performance•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Lose Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Updated Preseason Week 3 QB News
Heath Cummings says Jacoby Brissett should be improved, and breaks down the quarterback play...
-
Andrew Luck retirement ramifications
Andrew Luck is retiring from football. What does it mean for the rest of the Colts offense...
-
Don't-Want-To-Draft List
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
RB Tiers 6.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Miller's injury leaves hole for Texans
Heath Cummings reacts to Lamar Miller's knee injury, including thoughts on the rest of the...