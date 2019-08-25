Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Totals 50 yards

Lockett hauled in two of three targets for 50 yards in Saturday's preseason matchup versus the Chargers. He also rushed once for six yards.

Lockett is projected to play more of a slot role in 2019 with the addition of D.K. Metcalf (knee), but David Moore recently suffered a major shoulder injury so Lockett may find time outside as well. Lockett can stretch the field well in that role, as he showed with a 30-yard and 20-yard catch Saturday. He's clearly the most-experienced wideout in Seattle's offense, but he was last year as well and still garnered just 70 targets. While he projects to be Russell Wilson's top target again this season, fantasy owners should remember this is a run-first offense and Lockett's 965-yard, 10-touchdown performance is likely his ceiling.