Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Turns in inconsistent season
Lockett had an inconsistent and ultimately disappointing season, finishing with 45 receptions for 555 yards and two touchdowns.
Lockett had less than 40 yards in 12 games, finishing with two games of double-digit fantasy points in non-PPR leagues. His 12.3 yards per catch and 7.8 yards per target are both career lows, and after six TD receptions as a rookie, he's totaled three the last two years. Lockett's future with the Seahawks seemingly hinges on whether the team re-signs free agent Paul Richardson. Both speedsters have similar skill sets, and Richardson overtook the starting job as the No. 2 receiver this year, playing 77 percent of snaps to Lockett's 65 percent. Richardson, though, was inconsistent as well, and Lockett has value as a kick returner, for which he's made two Pro Bowls. If the team re-signs Richardson, Lockett likely will see a similar role next season, which probably would be his last in Seattle. If the Seahawks pass on Richardson, Lockett figures to get more playing time next season and a long-term deal.
