Lockett caught both his targets for 35 yards in Friday's preseason game against the Cowboys.

The veteran receiver caught both his passes during Seattle's first possession of the night with Geno Smith under center, and both checked out the of game afterward. With Smith now named the Week 1 starter by coach Pete Carroll, Lockett will be working with a QB that may not look to stretch the field as much as Russell Wilson did, but the speedster is more than capable of supplying big plays on his own. During the three games Smith started in 2021, Lockett caught 16 of 23 targets for 189 yards, including a 142-yard eruption in Week 8 against the Jaguars.