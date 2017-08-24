Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Unlikely to play Friday
Lockett (leg) isn't likely to play in Friday's preseason tilt against the Chiefs, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.
Lockett also missed last week's preseason contest against the Vikings despite going through pregame warmups, and the Seahawks coaching staff will likely remain cautious with the regular season quickly approaching. Paul Richardson is slated to return from his shoulder injury, so the team won't be quite as thin at receiver Friday.
