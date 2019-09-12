Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Upgrades to limited practice
Lockett (back) was a limited practice participant Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
After Wednesday's DNP, this is a step in the right direction for Lockett, who has one more session to put a back injury behind him. When healthy, Lockett is the Seahawks' No. 1 wide receiver, but he took a back seat to rookie DK Metcalf in Week 1 in terms of targets (two to six). Friday's injury report will be telling for Lockett's chances to bounce back Sunday in Pittsburgh.
