Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Upgrades to limited practice

Lockett (back) was a limited practice participant Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

After Wednesday's DNP, this is a step in the right direction for Lockett, who has one more session to put a back injury behind him. When healthy, Lockett is the Seahawks' No. 1 wide receiver, but he took a back seat to rookie DK Metcalf in Week 1 in terms of targets (two to six). Friday's injury report will be telling for Lockett's chances to bounce back Sunday in Pittsburgh.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week