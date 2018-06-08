Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Wasn't fully healthy in 2017

Lockett finally appears to be fully recovered from the broken leg he sustained in Dec. 2016, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports. "It's really been a blessing for [Lockett] to be able to get his legs back underneath him,'' head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday. "Last year was a struggle for him. The offseason for certain, but throughout the season itself he was not able to do things in the same manner that he had done it in years past. And that's really just workload. He just couldn't do as much, had to take care of his legs more. So he's back at it, he's really playing fast, he has no restrictions of any kind or after-effects of the surgery of last year."

According to Carroll, it was "obvious" that Lockett wasn't playing at 100 percent in 2017 despite the receiver being healthy enough to suit up for all 16 games. We'd agree, as Lockett not only seemed less explosive but his efficiency in the stat sheet took a hit -- Lockett averaged career-lows in yards per target (7.8) and yards per reception (12.3) last season after recording 9.3 YPT and 13.7 YPC over 135 looks during his first two seasons in the league. Now healthy, Lockett has an opportunity to re-establish himself as a dangerous weapon for quarterback Russell Wilson in a 2018 Seahawks offense that lost Jimmy Graham (Packers) and Paul Richardson (Redskins) in free agency this spring. Big-bodied wideouts Brandon Marshall and Jaron Brown were the headlining additions to what remained of a receiving corps that otherwise includes stalwart Doug Baldwin, but none seem to profile as a deep threat quite like Lockett does.