Lockett underwent surgery on his broken index finger Monday, with Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll noting afterward that the receiver could have a chance at returning to action as soon as Week 17 against the Jets, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

While Lockett's finger injury is significant enough to prevent him from playing Saturday in Kansas City, Carroll relayed that the 30-year-old's surgery went "perfect," leaving the door open for him to miss just one game. The Seahawks will likely have a better sense of what direction Lockett is trending in for the game against the Jets when the team reconvenes for its first Week 17 practice next Wednesday. Lockett's absence for the Week 16 game likely leaves Marquise Goodwin and Laquon Treadwell in line to serve as the Seahawks' Nos. 2 and 3 wideouts behind DK Metcalf, who could take on a larger target share than usual without Lockett on hand.