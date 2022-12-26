The status of Lockett (hand) for Sunday's game against the Jets remains unclear at this stage, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, Lockett underwent a finger/hand procedure last Monday that went "perfect," according to coach Pete Carroll. While the wideout missed this past Saturday's loss to the Chiefs, it's possible that he may be back as soon as this weekend, with Carroll suggesting that Lockett could potentiality face the Jets without practicing this week.