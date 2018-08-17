Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Won't play Saturday
Lockett will miss Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers while recovering from a sore toe, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
A previous report said Lockett was accidentally kicked in the leg, but it seems he may have actually had his toe stepped on. Either way, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the injury isn't serious, so it shouldn't come as any surprise if Lockett returns for the third week of the preseason. With Doug Baldwin (knee) also unavailable, Saturday's game should provide a nice opportunity for a bunch of wide receivers to get playing time with Russell Wilson.
