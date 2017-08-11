Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Won't play Sunday

Lockett (leg) won't play in Sunday's preseason opener against the Chargers, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR reports.

Lockett was only activated from Seattle's PUP list a week ago, so news that he's not ready to fully return from his broken leg yet isn't exactly surprising. Nonetheless, Lockett has long maintained he'll be able to suit up for Week 1, which should be more important for fantasy owners to monitor.