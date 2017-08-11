Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Won't play Sunday
Lockett (leg) won't play in Sunday's preseason opener against the Chargers, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR reports.
Lockett was only activated from Seattle's PUP list a week ago, so news that he's not ready to fully return from his broken leg yet isn't exactly surprising. Nonetheless, Lockett has long maintained he'll be able to suit up for Week 1, which should be more important for fantasy owners to monitor.
More News
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Removed from PUP list•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Back in action•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Could be off PUP list soon•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Lands on PUP list•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: 'Good chance' to be ready for training camp•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Aiming for full health by training camp•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...
-
Cowboys expectations minus Elliott
Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games, Heath Cummings looks at how that changes...
-
Ezekiel Elliott suspended six games
The NFL has suspended Ezekiel Elliott six games for violating the league's personal conduct...
-
Who is this year's Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan bounced back in a huge way in 2016 to post a career year. Heath Cummings looks at...
-
Podcast: Tight end preview
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is giving you strategies, breakouts, busts and a complete...