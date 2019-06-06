Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Working from slot

Lockett primarily played slot in three-receiver formations at OTAs, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Lockett took nearly half his snaps from the slot the past two seasons and could see even more work inside now that Doug Baldwin has retired. Regardless of where he lines up, Lockett won't be able to maintain his record-setting 2018 efficiency -- 13.8 YPT, one TD for every 5.7 catches -- but he's made a strong case to see an increase from last year's mark of 70 targets. Granted, the Seahawks attempted the fewest passes (427) in the league last season and used three of their draft picks on wide receivers. Lockett is the only wideout assured of a starting gig, with Jaron Brown, David Moore, DK Metcalf and Gary Jennings (hamstring) all competing for roles.

