Lockett (undisclosed) primarily logged work on the side during Monday's practice, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Pete Carroll relayed that Lockett is tending to "some minor tightness," per Henderson. The Seahawks open the preseason Thursday against the Vikings, so it's unlikely Lockett will be available for that contest. In fact, considering the rapport he displayed with quarterback Geno Smith in 2022, Lockett may not see much, if any, work during exhibition season. Whenever he's healthy, Lockett will be looking to put up a fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season during the upcoming campaign.