The Seahawks elevated Mabry from their practice squad Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Mabry has been on Seattle's practice squad since the start of September, and this will be his first opportunity to see NFL game action this season. The 26-year-old played in eight contests for the Seahawks last year, logging 22 snaps on offense and 81 on special teams. Mabry's elevation comes four days after Will Dissly (knee) was placed on IR, though the former is likely to see most of his work on special teams against the Jets on Sunday.