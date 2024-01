The Seahawks signed Mabry to a reserve-future contract Monday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Mabry has played in 10 games with Seattle in his NFL career, scoring a seven-yard touchdown on his only receiving target. His most recent action came in 2022, and he spent all of the 2023 campaign on the Seahawks' practice squad. Mabry will remain with the organization at least through the offseason and will have a chance to compete for a spot on the roster in training camp this summer.