Mabry was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Mabry was brought up from the practice squad last week as well, reeling in the first catch of his NFL career, a seven-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The 26-year-old will once again provide an additional depth option behind Noah Fant at tight end in Week 18 with Will Dissly (knee) unavailable for the final contest of the regular season. If Seattle is able to sneak into the postseason, Mabry could find himself a part of the active roster past this weekend.