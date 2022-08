Mabry caught one of two targets for seven yards in Saturday's 32-25 preseason loss to the Steelers.

Mabry played eight games for the Seahawks in 2021 but handled just 22 offensive snaps. He'll be on the roster bubble heading into the 2022 season because Noah Fant and Will Dissly are locks for the final roster and Colby Parkinson is heavily favored.