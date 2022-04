The Seahawks selected Smith in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 158th overall.

Seattle continues to target defense on Day 3 by adding Smith after nabbing secondary help earlier in the day. Smith is a defensive end out of Ohio State who was a blue-chip recruit out of high school. He registered 8.0 sacks during his time as a Buckeye and uses his speed to fuel his pass-rush plan. Smith can rotate with L.J. Collier at defensive end in Seattle.