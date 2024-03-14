The Seahawks agreed to terms on a contract with Dodson on Thursday, Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com reports.

Dodson will turn 26 years old in June and is coming off the best season of his four-year career last season in Buffalo, finishing with 74 tackles (57 solo), 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 17 games, including 10 starts. Dodson took on a bigger role following Matt Milano's season-ending leg injury and will now go to Seattle to help offset the departures of Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks.