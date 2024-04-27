The Seahawks selected Knight in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 118th overall.

Knight is known for his motor and drive, which is illustrated by his rise from beginning his collegiate career at a community college to becoming one of the most prolific tacklers in the FBS. Over his final three years at UTEP, he posted 337 total tackles -- 31 of which went for a loss. Knight is limited mostly to a run-stuffing role, but he could find his way to the field quickly on early downs and special teams.