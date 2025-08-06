Knight did not participate in Tuesday's training camp practice due to a knee injury, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Knight observed Tuesday's practice in street clothes after injuring his knee during Monday's session. The 2024 fourth-rounder started in nine of 16 regular-season games in his rookie campaign (seven of which came over the Seahawks' final eight contests) and finished with 88 tackles (41 solo), including 1.5 sacks, two pass defenses and one fumble recovery. He's listed as the starting WLB on the Seahawks' unofficial depth chart.