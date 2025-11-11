Knight tallied eight tackles (six solo), including 2.0 sacks, and forced two fumbles that were both returned for touchdowns Sunday in a 44-22 win against Arizona.

Knight made a huge impact early, as he sacked Jacoby Brissett less than six minutes into the game and forced a fumble that was recovered for a touchdown by Demarcus Lawrence. Knight remarkably repeated that effort early in the second quarter, again sacking Brissett and forcing another fumble that Lawrence returned for a second TD. Knight's opportunity came as a result of Ernest Jones missing the contest with a knee injury. Since Jones was hurt in Week 9 against Washington, Knight has tallied 18 tackles (including Sunday's 2.0 sacks) across two games.