Knight recorded 10 tackles (four solo) in the Seahawks' win over the Commanders on Sunday night.

With Ernest Jones (knee) going down in the first half against Washington, Knight logged 37 defensive snaps and posted a season-high 10 tackles. The second-year linebacker has now recorded double-digit stops four times across 24 career regular-season contests. If Jones is unable to play Week 10 against the Cardinals, Knight would figure to be in line to start at linebacker.