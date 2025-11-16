default-cbs-image
Knight (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Rams.

Knight took a hit to the head while covering on a kickoff in the first quarter and will not return after being diagnosed with a concussion. Chazz Surratt and Patrick O'Connell will be the backup inside linebackers for the rest of Sunday's game in Knight's absence.

