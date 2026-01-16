Knight (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation into Saturday's NFC divisional-round tilt against the 49ers, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Knight was unable to practice Tuesday due to a shoulder issue, but he was able to increase his practice participation over the next two days, culminating in a full session Thursday to avoid an injury tag for the divisional round. The second-year pro played mostly on special teams toward the tail end of the regular season and finished with 57 tackles (37 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles across 16 games.