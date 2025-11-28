Seahawks' Tyrice Knight: Good to go Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight (concussion) will play in Seattle's matchup versus Vikings on Sunday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Knight missed the Week 12 win over the Titans but is set to make his return after clearing the league's concussion protocol. The 24-year-old has recorded 50 tackles (32 solo), including 2.0 sacks, across 10 games and should resume his role as a depth linebacker during Sunday's matchup.
