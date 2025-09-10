Seahawks' Tyrice Knight: Logs seven tackles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight recorded seven tackles (four solo) during the Seahawks' loss to San Francisco on Sunday.
Knight had been dealing with a knee injury recently but nonetheless had a solid outing during the team's regular-season opener. The 2024 fourth-round pick logged 88 tackles (41 solo) in 16 games last season and will look to produce similar numbers during the new campaign.
