Knight recorded seven tackles (four solo) during the Seahawks' loss to San Francisco on Sunday.

Knight had been dealing with a knee injury recently but nonetheless had a solid outing during the team's regular-season opener. The 2024 fourth-round pick logged 88 tackles (41 solo) in 16 games last season and will look to produce similar numbers during the new campaign.

