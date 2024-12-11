Knight finished with 12 tackles (three solo) and two pass breakups in Sunday's 30-18 win over the Cardinals.
The inside linebacker also played on at least 77 percent of the defensive snaps for the fourth game in a row since Seattle waived Tyrel Dodson. In those four games, Knight has 35 tackles (15 solo). The 2024 fourth-round pick has established himself in the middle of Seattle's defense.
