Seahawks' Tyrice Knight: No practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Knight suffered a concussion during Sunday's loss to the Rams and is in the league's concussion protocol. It's not a big surprise that he wasn't able to practice Wednesday, and he likely faces an uphill battle to be cleared ahead of the Seahawks' Week 12 matchup against the Titans.
