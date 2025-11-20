default-cbs-image
Knight (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Knight suffered a concussion during Sunday's loss to the Rams and is in the league's concussion protocol. It's not a big surprise that he wasn't able to practice Wednesday, and he likely faces an uphill battle to be cleared ahead of the Seahawks' Week 12 matchup against the Titans.

