Knight (knee) wasn't listed on Seattle's injury report Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Knight had been sidelined since picking up an injury early last month but is now healthy again. The 2024 fourth-round pick is expected to serve as one of the team's starting inside linebackers alongside Ernest Jones after having racked up 88 tackles (41 solo), with 1.5 sacks, during his rookie campaign last season.