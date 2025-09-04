Seahawks' Tyrice Knight: Not listed on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight (knee) wasn't listed on Seattle's injury report Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Knight had been sidelined since picking up an injury early last month but is now healthy again. The 2024 fourth-round pick is expected to serve as one of the team's starting inside linebackers alongside Ernest Jones after having racked up 88 tackles (41 solo), with 1.5 sacks, during his rookie campaign last season.
More News
-
Seahawks' Tyrice Knight: Should be ready for season opener•
-
Seahawks' Tyrice Knight: To miss a few weeks•
-
Seahawks' Tyrice Knight: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Seahawks' Tyrice Knight: Impresses in second half•
-
Seahawks' Tyrice Knight: Makes 12 tackles in win•
-
Seahawks' Tyrice Knight: Fumble recovery in win•