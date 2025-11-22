Knight (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Knight entered the league's concussion protocol during the Seahawks' loss to the Rams in Week 11, which prevented him from practicing during Week 12 prep. Knight will look to progress enough through the league's protocol to be cleared to practice ahead of Seattle's Week 13 clash against Minnesota. With Knight officially out, Chazz Surratt would be in line for a more prominent role at inside linebacker alongside Drake Thomas if Ernest Jones (knee) is also sidelined for Sunday's road game.