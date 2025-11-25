Seahawks' Tyrice Knight: Set to return to practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Seattle coach Mike Macdonald said Knight (concussion) is on track to return to practice Wednesday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Knight suffered a concussion Week 11 against the Rams and didn't play this past Sunday versus Tennessee. Macdonald's comments suggest Knight is showing improvement, but he'll need to clear the NFL's concussion protocol before he's able to suit up for game action. Knight's practice participation level this week should provide more insight into his chance of suiting up for Sunday's matchup against Minnesota.
