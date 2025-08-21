Knight (knee) is expected to be ready by Week 1 against the 49ers, head coach Mike Macdonald said Thursday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Knight's status for the start of the season was previously up in the air as he dealt with a medical issue in addition to a knee injury, but Macdonald's latest update struck an optimistic tone. The starting linebacker won't play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Packers but should be ready prior to the regular-season opener Sept. 7.