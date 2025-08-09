Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said Saturday that Knight (knee) will miss a "couple weeks" and is dealing with a "medical issue" in addition to his knee injury, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Macdonald declined to specify the exact nature of Knight's knee injury or medical issue, but it at least appears the second-year pro is expected to be back in action ahead of Week 1. It remains to be seen, though, whether Knight will be cleared to suit up in either of Seattle's two remaining preseason games. He sat out Thursday's preseason opener against the Raiders, a 23-23 tie.