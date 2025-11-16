Seahawks' Tyrice Knight: Under observation for concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 11 game against the Rams.
Knight was evaluated after making a huge hit during a kick return in the first quarter. His role on defense was likely to lessen this week with Ernest Jones returning from a knee injury.
