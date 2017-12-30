Seahawks' Tyrone Swoopes: Joins 53-man roster
Swoopes was promoted to the Seahawks' 53-man roster Saturday.
Swoopes has been on the team's practice squad since being waived at roster cutdowns in September. The 23-year-old could see some offensive snaps Sunday since tight ends Luke Willson (ankle) and Nick Vannett (back) both listed as questionable.
