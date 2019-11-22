Seahawks' Tyrone Swoopes: Joins Seattle's 53-man roster
Swoopes was promoted to the Seahawks' 53-man roster Friday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Swoopes signed to the team's practice squad in mid-October and now makes his way to the active roster. The 25-year-old appeared in one game with Seattle in each of the last two seasons, catching his lone target for 23 yards. Swoopes could serve as the No. 2 tight end Sunday in Philadelphia if Luke Willson (hamstring) is unable to play.
