Swoops (lower leg) cleared waivers Sunday and reverted to the Seahawks' injured reserve, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

It's still unclear exactly what sort of injury Swoopes suffered or how severe it is, but after being seen in a walking boot, Swoopes was waived and is now on Seattle's injured reserve. He will remain there for the season unless he and the Seahawks agree on an injury settlement.

