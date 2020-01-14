Seahawks' Tyrone Swoopes: Run-blocking role in 2019
Swoopes finished the 2019 season with one catch for five yards over six games.
Swoopes was brought up from the practice squad after Will Dissly went down with a season-ending Achilles injury and Luke Willson sustained a serious hamstring injury. Jacob Hollister, who will be a restricted free agent in March, served as the No. 1 tight end and will likely stick around in 2020 while Dissly gets healthy. Swoopes will be an exclusive-rights free agent, and he's not a lock to make the 53-man roster.
