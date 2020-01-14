Swoopes finished the 2019 season with one catch for five yards over six games.

Swoopes was brought up from the practice squad after Will Dissly went down with a season-ending Achilles injury and Luke Willson sustained a serious hamstring injury. Jacob Hollister, who will be a restricted free agent in March, served as the No. 1 tight end and will likely stick around in 2020 while Dissly gets healthy. Swoopes will be an exclusive-rights free agent, and he's not a lock to make the 53-man roster.