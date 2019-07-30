Seahawks' Tyrone Swoopes: Spotted in leg accesory
Swoopes (lower leg) was unable to practice Tuesday and was spotted in a walking boot, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
It's unclear how Swoopes picked up the injury, as the team didn't place him on the PUP or NFI list heading into training camp. Even though he's in a boot, it's still tough to tell how severe the injury is, as Swoopes could be wearing it as a precaution to a lesser injury. In any event, the Texas product will hope to get healthy soon as he faces an uphill battle to make the roster.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Wentz
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Camp news: Luck, Henry limping
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest injuries for Luck, Henry, A.J. Green, Damien Williams and...
-
Fantasy: Great auction strategies
Patience and awareness are just two skills you'll need if you're going to come out of your...
-
How to identify breakout RB
Wouldn't it be great if we had one stat that could help identify sleepers, breakouts and busts...
-
Auction draft results: Different strokes
Holdouts, injuries and inexperience make several Fantasy Football running backs tough to gauge....
-
RB Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...